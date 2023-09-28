Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha's dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned  

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan), Katha (Aditi Sharma), and Kailash try to stop Yuvraj but he continues to beat Viaan. Soon, Viaan falls unconscious and his family rushes him to the hospital. Katha also reaches the hospital and witnesses Viaan fighting for his life.

Katha fails to handle herself and falls unconscious in the hospital. Katha is also hospitalized and after a few hours she wakes up and looks out for Viaan. Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Maaya assures Katha that Viaan is fine. Soon, Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan.

In the coming episode, Katha yet again tries to go inside Viaan’s room to meet him. However, Maaya stops her again. This time Maaya threatens to reveal her dark one-night stand secret to her son Aarav. This shocks Katha. Maaya warns Katha to stay away from Viaan or else she will reveal the secret to Aarav.

Will Viaan and Katha’s love story end?