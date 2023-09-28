Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha's dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned  

Katha yet again tries to go inside Viaan’s room to meet him. However, Maaya stops her again. This time Maaya threatens to reveal her dark one-night stand secret to her son Aarav in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 15:41:26
Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha's dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned   856209

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan), Katha (Aditi Sharma), and Kailash try to stop Yuvraj but he continues to beat Viaan. Soon, Viaan falls unconscious and his family rushes him to the hospital. Katha also reaches the hospital and witnesses Viaan fighting for his life.

Katha fails to handle herself and falls unconscious in the hospital. Katha is also hospitalized and after a few hours she wakes up and looks out for Viaan. Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Maaya assures Katha that Viaan is fine. Soon, Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan.

In the coming episode, Katha yet again tries to go inside Viaan’s room to meet him. However, Maaya stops her again. This time Maaya threatens to reveal her dark one-night stand secret to her son Aarav. This shocks Katha. Maaya warns Katha to stay away from Viaan or else she will reveal the secret to Aarav.

Katha Ankahee Ep 213 27th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Viaan falls unconscious and his family rushes him to the hospital. Katha also reaches the hospital and witnesses Viaan fighting for his life.

Will Viaan and Katha’s love story end?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan 855888
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital 855581
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony 855286
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married 854662
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot 853977
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family   853974
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family  

Latest Stories

Congratulations! Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns 30M followers on Instagram, celebrates in Austria 856258
Congratulations! Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns 30M followers on Instagram, celebrates in Austria
Shah Rukh Khan's Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles 856253
Shah Rukh Khan’s Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles
The Vaccine War Review: Nana Patekar carries a riveting narrative of India’s ‘scientific’ triumph 856238
The Vaccine War Review: Nana Patekar carries a riveting narrative of India’s ‘scientific’ triumph
Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of 'Thank You For Coming' Release 856205
Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of ‘Thank You For Coming’ Release
Lakshay Chaudhary: A Digital Sensation Inspiring Millions 856211
Lakshay Chaudhary: A Digital Sensation Inspiring Millions
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj 856186
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Read Latest News