Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin is gaining precedence as the wedding track of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) is creating big-time drama. As we know, the happiness of Viaan and Katha has come to an abrupt stop with Yuvraj creating a ruckus during the pheres. He was instigated by his wife Reet to stop the wedding which was going to create a toxic environment for Katha. Yuvraj was told that Viaan tortured Katha by asking her to spend a night with him, in return for the 1 crore money that was needed for Aarav’s treatment. Yuvraj believed that Katha was being subjected to torture and as a brother, he needed to stop the wedding. Bigger drama erupted when Maaya Maasi lodged a police complaint against Yuvraj and got him arrested.

We saw how Katha went to meet Yuvraj at the police station. She was shocked to know the real reason why Yuvraj ended up beating Viaan. She was surprised that someone known to them told Yuvraj about their one-night stand. On coming to the hospital, Katha found out that it was Maaya Maasi who made inroads in stopping her marriage with Viaan. Katha questioned her, to which Maasi asked her to get out of Viaan’s life.

The coming episode will eventually see Katha getting out of Viaan’s life. The episodes to air will initially show Katha battling it out and refusing to leave Viaan’s bedside. Katha and Aarav will together be seen praying for Viaan’s well-being. But soon, Maaya Maasi will again turn the tables and will threaten Katha with dire consequences. Thinking about the worst, Katha will eventually be forced to leave Viaan.

Katha Ankahee Ep 215 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen when Viaan gains consciousness? Will he not find Katha near him?

