Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan

Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 15:17:15
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Maya forces Reet to do something to stop the wedding. Reet in return tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan’s dark past, and he becomes aggressive and angry and vows to kill Viaan. Soon, during Katha and Viaan’s wedding, Yuvraj drags Viaan out of the mandap and starts beating him.

Viaan (Adnan Khan), Katha (Aditi Sharma), and Kailash try to stop Yuvraj but he continues to beat Viaan. Soon, Viaan falls unconscious and his family rushes him to the hospital. Katha also reaches the hospital and witnesses Viaan fighting for his life. Katha fails to handle herself and falls unconscious in the hospital.

In the coming episode, Katha is also hospitalized and after a few hours she wakes up and looks out for Viaan. Katha reaches outside Viaan’s room and asks Maaya Maasi about Viaan’s health. Maaya assures Katha that Viaan is fine. Soon, Katha decides to meet Viaan. However, Maaya stops her from meeting Viaan.

Reet tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan’s dark past, and he becomes aggressive and drags Viaan out of the mandap and starts beating him.

Will Viaan and Katha’s love story end?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

