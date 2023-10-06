Katha Ankahee update: Viaan shoots Kailash, Katha in shock

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan gets hospitalised after getting into a fight with Yuvraj at the wedding. Meanwhile, Maya files a police complaint against Yuvraj and orders his arrest. Later, Katha arrives at the police station to question Yuvraj. Katha finds out that Maya was the one who was trying to break her marriage.

Later, Maya threatens to tell Aarav the truth if Katha doesn’t walk away from Viaan’s life. Hence, Katha decides to leave Viaan. Katha tells Aarav that she is leaving Viaan for good. Meanwhile, Viaan learns that Katha has decided to leave him and calls Kailash and asks for his help.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Teji come to Katha’s house to speak to her. Teji begs Katha and Kailash to not call off the marriage. Kailash remains adamant and brings his gun to threaten Viaan and asks him to go. However, Viaan snatches the gun from his hand. Yuvraj and Viaan have a scuffle with the gun. Unfortunately, a bullet fires from the gun and Kailash becomes the target of the same. He gets shot and falls unconscious. Viaan and Katha get shocked.

Katha Ankahee Ep 219 5th October 2023 Written Episode Update

