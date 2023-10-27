Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee: Viaan to daydream about Katha

Viaan enters the office he goes towards Katha’s cabin and witnesses her. He informs Ehsan about Katha. However, Ehsan tries to tell him that he is daydreaming about Katha in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Oct,2023 17:50:43
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan to daydream about Katha 864736

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha takes Aarav to Dr. Raghav for counseling. During the same, Raghav and Katha develop a bond of friendship. Hence, for Aarav’s sake, Katha decides to get engaged to Raghav. Katha learns that Viaan is returning hence she plans to get engaged and pretend in front of Viaan that she has moved on in life.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) arrives at Katha’s (Aditi Sharma) flat to meet her after eight months. Viaan meets Yuvraj and asks him about Katha’s whereabouts. However, Yuvraj sends him off. Meanwhile, Raghav takes Katha to Viaan’s open mic performance. Katha finds out that Viaan is the one performing at the open mic and leaves. Meanwhile, Raghav tries to build a friendship with Viaan after his open mic performance.

In the coming episode, Ehsan brings Viaan to Earthcon after a long gap. As soon as Viaan enters the office he goes towards Katha’s cabin and witnesses her. He informs Ehsan about Katha. However, Ehsan tries to tell him that he is daydreaming about Katha. He also introduces a new girl to Viaan who has replaced Katha. However, Viaan, who is deeply in love with Katha, only imagines her.

Katha Ankahee Ep 234 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Raghav takes Katha to Viaan’s open mic performance. Katha finds out that Viaan is the one performing at the open mic and leaves.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

