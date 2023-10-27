Katha Ankahee: Viaan to daydream about Katha

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha takes Aarav to Dr. Raghav for counseling. During the same, Raghav and Katha develop a bond of friendship. Hence, for Aarav’s sake, Katha decides to get engaged to Raghav. Katha learns that Viaan is returning hence she plans to get engaged and pretend in front of Viaan that she has moved on in life.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) arrives at Katha’s (Aditi Sharma) flat to meet her after eight months. Viaan meets Yuvraj and asks him about Katha’s whereabouts. However, Yuvraj sends him off. Meanwhile, Raghav takes Katha to Viaan’s open mic performance. Katha finds out that Viaan is the one performing at the open mic and leaves. Meanwhile, Raghav tries to build a friendship with Viaan after his open mic performance.

In the coming episode, Ehsan brings Viaan to Earthcon after a long gap. As soon as Viaan enters the office he goes towards Katha’s cabin and witnesses her. He informs Ehsan about Katha. However, Ehsan tries to tell him that he is daydreaming about Katha. He also introduces a new girl to Viaan who has replaced Katha. However, Viaan, who is deeply in love with Katha, only imagines her.

Katha Ankahee Ep 234 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

