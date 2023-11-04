Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee: Viaan on a mission to win back Katha's love

Viaan tries to tell Katha that she cannot move on and will be on a mission to get Katha to confess her feelings. Katha mentions her happiness in her new life and asks Viaan to leave in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 18:03:18
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan) decides to attend the event that Katha is organizing. Finally, at the event, Katha and Viaan come face to face. However, they don’t speak to each other. Soon, Viaan who is going through emotional turmoil, gets drunk. In a drunken state, he falls unconscious and Katha helps him to reach home safely.

Katha (Aditi Sharma) organizes a party wherein she decides to make and announcement about her wedding with Raghav. She asks Raghav (Manish Raisinghan) to invite his friends too. However, Raghav ends up inviting his favourite poet Viaan. When Viaan enters the party, he meets Raghav who takes him to meet his fiancée. Raghav introduces Katha as his fiancée which shocks Viaan. Katha and Viaan have an awkward moment.

In the coming episode, Katha goes to her room and soon Viaan follows her. Soon, Viaan tries to convince them that they are still in love with each other. However, Katha reveals to him that she has moved on and is all set to marry Raghav. However, Viaan tries to tell Katha that she cannot move on and will be on a mission to get Katha to confess her feelings. Katha mentions her happiness in her new life and asks Viaan to leave.

