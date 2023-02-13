Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan then overhears Ehsan making a yacht booking to spend quality time with Kathaa. This leaves Viaan concerned that Ehsan might end up breaking Katha’s heart.

Viaan gets worried for Kathaa and soon decides to talk to Viaan. The latter confronts Ehsan regarding his date with Kathaa. However, Ehsan gets angry and warns Viaan to stop meddling between him and Kathaa.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan will tell Kathaa that he does not expect her to forgive him, but he expects her at least talk to him. On the other hand, Aarav will ask Kathaa to accept flowers and chocolates and will not interrupt his date. Later in the park, Aarav will tell Kathaa that he wants to introduce her to his Robin, aka Viaan.

Will Viaan meet Aarav’s mother Kathaa?

