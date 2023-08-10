Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Viaan tells Kathaa that he hopes Aarav also approves their relationship. Kathaa informs Neerja that Teji has accepted the relationship. Neerja screams in excitement when she hears this. During Kathaa’s birthday, Teji tells Kailash even after telling Kathaa; she still went after Viaan. Kailash will become upset upon hearing this and accuse Viaan of manipulating Aarav to get close to Kathaa. Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) would step in and tell Kailash she has feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) presents a thoughtful gift to Aarav. The exchange of the gift led to a heartfelt hug, symbolizing their growing friendship and mutual understanding. Kathaa, witnessing this special moment, gets emotional. Later, she hugs them as Aarav accepts Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship.

In the coming episode, Kathaa faces a significant hurdle when she learns that Kailash has reservations about Viaan’s suitability. To make their relationship acceptable and assure them that she is making a wise choice, Kathaa takes the courageous step of meeting Kailash. With sincerity and conviction, Kathaa attempts to convey her true intentions to Kailash, hoping her words will resonate with him. Unfortunately, her heartfelt plea is met with resistance as Kailash refuses to accept the relationship.

What will Katha do next?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.