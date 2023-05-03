ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa doubts Viaan

Aarav will inform Robin, aka Viaan, that his mother is on her way to meet him and help him with his love situation. Kathaa will go to the park to see Robin and realize that Robin is Viaan. She will return home and will be in a dilemma if Viaan knows that Aarav is her child and if he is using this fact to win her over in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 May,2023 17:47:49
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Ehsan drives Kathaa home from the picnic site. He thanks her for looking after Viaan. When Kathaa hears this, she asks if Ehsan would do the same for someone else. Ehsan responds by saying that he will not do so. He explains to Kathaa that she and Viaan are nice people and that even if you don’t care about people, you will still help them. Later, he tells Kathaa that he noticed she cares about Viaan and tells her not to ignore her feelings.

Later, Aarav feels low as he is not to help Viaan with his problem. Kathaa explains to Aarav that finding solutions is usually an adult’s responsibility and is an adult’s matter. However, Aarav continues to ponder the situation and realizes that his mother, Kathaa, is an adult who always solves his problems, so she might be able to assist Viaan too. He decides to call Viaan and offer this solution. Unfortunately, Viaan asks him to talk later as he gets busy at the office.

In the coming episode, Aarav will inform Robin, aka Viaan, that his mother is on her way to meet him and help him with his love situation. Kathaa will go to the park to see Robin and realize that Robin is Viaan. She will return home and will inquire Neerja subtly if Viaan has ever met her and Aarav together. Neerja will decline it. Kathaa will now be in a dilemma if Viaan knows that Aarav is her child and if he is using this fact to win her over.

Will Kathaa confront Viaan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

