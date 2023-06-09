ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia

Viaan and Kathaa will be isolated in the office while blood samples are collected for testing. However, because Viaan is afraid of needles, he will refuse to provide a blood sample, and Kathaa will divert his attention by mentioning her son in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Jun,2023 17:45:12
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan and Kathaa have a heartfelt conversation on the way home. Viaan tells Kathaa that his outlook on life has changed. He was a pessimist about everything, but now he finds joy in the smallest things. Hearing this, Kathaa notices how happy Viaan is right now. Viaan mentions how excited he is to see Batman daily, leaving Kathaa speechless.

Kathaa and Viaan have a business meeting with Korean clients. Later, a health inspector notifies Kathaa and Viaan that their Korean client has been infected with a viral disease. As a precaution, they get quarantined in the office until the results of their tests arrive.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Kathaa will be isolated in the office while blood samples are collected for testing. However, because Viaan is afraid of needles, he will refuse to provide a blood sample, and Kathaa will divert his attention by mentioning her son. Aarav, on the other hand, will be angry on Kathaa for not returning his phone calls.

What will Katha and Viaan do now? Will this bring them closer together?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

