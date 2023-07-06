ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa pushes Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan

Kathaa will learn that Vanya is Seema Dutta’s daughter. She will confront Vanya and ask her to tell the truth to Viaan in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 16:21:42
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa pushes Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan spend quality time together in the office, sharing lunches and engaging in deep conversations. However, amidst their blossoming connection, Kathaa’s intuition senses something amiss when she catches Vanya secretly searching through files and attempting to find specific information.

In the coming episode, Kathaa learns that Vanya is Seema Dutta’s daughter. She confronts Vanya and ask her to tell the truth to Viaan. Vanya tells Kathaa not to get into this. To which Kathaa mentions that she can’t lie to Viaan. Later, Vanya speaks with Viaan, and Kathaa interrupts her and provokes Vanya to speak the truth in front of Viaan.

Will Vanya confess her truth to Viaan?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

 

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

Also Read: Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!

Also Read: Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute fight on the wedding night
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute fight on the wedding night
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii on a mission to find Barot family’s enemy
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii on a mission to find Barot family’s enemy
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Pooja confront Jiya Shankar’s captaincy
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Pooja confront Jiya Shankar’s captaincy
Here’s why Ranveer Singh is a Legit Superstar!
Here’s why Ranveer Singh is a Legit Superstar!
Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2
Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Read Latest News