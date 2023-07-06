Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa pushes Vanya to reveal the truth to Viaan

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan spend quality time together in the office, sharing lunches and engaging in deep conversations. However, amidst their blossoming connection, Kathaa’s intuition senses something amiss when she catches Vanya secretly searching through files and attempting to find specific information.

In the coming episode, Kathaa learns that Vanya is Seema Dutta’s daughter. She confronts Vanya and ask her to tell the truth to Viaan. Vanya tells Kathaa not to get into this. To which Kathaa mentions that she can’t lie to Viaan. Later, Vanya speaks with Viaan, and Kathaa interrupts her and provokes Vanya to speak the truth in front of Viaan.

Will Vanya confess her truth to Viaan?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

