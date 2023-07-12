ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji gets exposed in front of Viaan

Kathaa informs Viaan about how his father tried to contact him multiple times but Teji kept him away from himin Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 15:01:19
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji’s evil acts get exposed in front of Viaan 833043

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Viaan confronts Vanya about her sudden return to his life after several years of absence. Seeking answers, Viaan questions Vanya’s motives, prompting her to express her desire for Viaan to accept her mother and father’s relationship.

Vanya passionately emphasizes the purity of their love. However, Viaan remains skeptical and demands to know why Vanya’s mother is not present to validate the truth. Vanya urges Viaan to question his doubts directly to his mother, Teji.

In the coming episode, Seema tells the truth about Teji to Kathaa. The latter soon informs Viaan about how his father tried to contact him multiple times but Teji kept him away from him. Viaan’s father used to give him gifts and messages, but Teji always returned them. Viaan breaks down when he hears this.

What will Viaan’s next move be?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident 832995
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya gets into an awkward situation at Ram’s house 832798
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya gets into an awkward situation at Ram’s house
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan 832785
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh’s biased reporting on Muskan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii 832774
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires 832348
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh 832332
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh
Latest Stories
Auto Draft 833035
“She Is A Mother & Sister To Me”, Music Composer Lalit Pandit Speaks On His Sister Sulakshana Pandit As She Turns 69 On July 12
I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of" Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for 'Jawan' 833039
I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of” Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for ‘Jawan’
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets free from Guru Maa's clutches 833037
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets free from Guru Maa’s clutches
Titlie Spoiler: Ishani threatens to expose Garv 833034
Titlie Spoiler: Ishani threatens to expose Garv
Maitree spoiler: Maitree agrees to marry Yash 833032
Maitree spoiler: Maitree agrees to marry Yash
Inside Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua’s Bali vacation, see pics 832965
Inside Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua’s Bali vacation, see pics
Read Latest News