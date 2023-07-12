Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji gets exposed in front of Viaan

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Viaan confronts Vanya about her sudden return to his life after several years of absence. Seeking answers, Viaan questions Vanya’s motives, prompting her to express her desire for Viaan to accept her mother and father’s relationship.

Vanya passionately emphasizes the purity of their love. However, Viaan remains skeptical and demands to know why Vanya’s mother is not present to validate the truth. Vanya urges Viaan to question his doubts directly to his mother, Teji.

In the coming episode, Seema tells the truth about Teji to Kathaa. The latter soon informs Viaan about how his father tried to contact him multiple times but Teji kept him away from him. Viaan’s father used to give him gifts and messages, but Teji always returned them. Viaan breaks down when he hears this.

What will Viaan’s next move be?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded