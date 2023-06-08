ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa get quarantined in the office

A health inspector will notify Kathaa and Viaan that their Korean client has been infected with a viral disease. As a precaution, they will be quarantined in the office in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jun,2023 14:01:08
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. According to the storyline, Viaan and Kathaa have a heartfelt conversation on the way home. Viaan tells Kathaa that his outlook on life has changed. He was a pessimist about everything, but now he finds joy in the smallest things. Hearing this, Kathaa notices how happy Viaan is right now. Viaan mentions how excited he is to see Batman daily, leaving Kathaa speechless.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan will have a business meeting with Korean clients. Later, a health inspector will notify Kathaa and Viaan that their Korean client has been infected with a viral disease. As a precaution, they will be quarantined in the office until the results of their tests arrive.

What will Katha and Viaan do now? Will this bring them closer?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

