Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment

Kathaa reaches out to retrieve her belongings, but Viaan misinterprets her actions as an attempt to embrace him in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 14:44:57
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa is on the verge of falling from the stage during a joint presentation at the architectural conference. Just in the nick of time, Viaan holds her, preventing harm. Viaan learns that Anirudh planned to make Kathaa face embarrassment in front of the guests. He soon confronts Anirudh, warning him sternly against ever crossing boundaries and causing harm to Kathaa.

In the coming episode, Viaan accompanies Kathaa on the way home. As they sit in the car, Kathaa reaches out to retrieve her belongings, but Viaan misinterprets her actions as an attempt to embrace him. Viaan instantly turns red with embarrassment as he realizes his mistake. The awkward moment leaves both Viaan and Kathaa amused, adding a touch of comedy.

Will Viaan and Kathaa come closer?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

