Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s sweet gesture for Amrita to melt Kathaa’s heart?

Kathaa will gladly see Viaan at the hospital, helping Amrita with her delivery. This sweet gesture of Viaan for Amrita to melt Kathaa’s heart in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 17:29:07
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. According to the storyline, Kathaa will ask Viaan subtly if he has ever met his friend Batman aka Aarav, outside the sports club. Viaan will decline and inform her that he was supposed to meet his mother but could not. Kathaa will insist on seeing his Batman’s mother, to which Viaan will respond that what if his mother doesn’t like him, and he doesn’t want to lose Batman’s friendship.

On the other hand, Viaan will meet his pregnant friend Amrita. He will reveal the reason behind his desire to learn about parenthood. Amrita will be impressed by Viaan’s dedication towards Kathaa and his determination to make Katha a part of his life. In their heartfelt chat, Amrita and Viaan will discuss how becoming a parent does not simply come from experience but also the heart.

In the coming episode, Keith, Viaan’s friend, will call to inform him that Amrita is in labor and that he requires Viaan’s help. Viaan will rush to the hospital, and Kathaa will ask Jeetu ji why Viaan left so quickly. Jeetu ji will tell Kathaa that he went out to help a friend. Kathaa would mistakenly believe it is Aarav and will follow Viaan. Kathaa will notice that Viaan isn’t going to Aarav’s school and will get curious about who’s Viaan friend is. Kathaa will gladly see Viaan at the hospital, helping Amrita with her delivery. Viaan will also go to the delivery room with Amrita to experience the baby’s birth.

Will Kathaa fall for Viaan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

