Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Adhiraj and Kavya to get trapped amidst fire

Adhiraj and Kavya decide to flee from Kammo's house. However, as they attempt to escape, an ominous turn of events occurs when an unidentified assailant sets their house door ablaze in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Oct,2023 16:35:39
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, a new problem surfaced in Kavya and Adhiraj’s life, endangering them in Basant Khedi, but an unexpected savior emerged in the form of Kammo, who initially rescued them out of a sense of humanity. However, this benevolent act took an ominous twist, as Kammo’s intentions towards Kavya turned nasty. Amidst this misunderstanding, during a phone call, Kammo inadvertently discovered Kavya’s true identity as the sister of Dr. Navya, a connection rooted in a heart-wrenching event 12 years’ prior when Kammo tragically lost her child.

In the coming episode, Kavya uncovers a startling revelation about Kammo’s husband, who happens to be a hospital watchman responsible for leaking the news of Kavya’s connection to Dr. Navya. Kavya promptly shares this revelation with Adhiraj, leading to a joint decision to flee from Kammo’s house. However, as they attempt to escape, an ominous turn of events occurs when an unidentified assailant sets their house door ablaze.

Kammo inadvertently discovered Kavya’s true identity as the sister of Dr. Navya, a connection rooted in a heart-wrenching event 12 years’ prior when Kammo tragically lost her child.

Can Adiraj and Kavya save themselves in the face of this life-threatening situation?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

