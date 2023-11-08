Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Giriraj gets Kavya’s father Rajeev arrested

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj’s pride. Shubh and Adhiraj argue with each other while talking about Kavya. When things escalate they get into a fight.

Jaideep calls everyone and questions Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) about whether Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) has earlier tried to harm Shubh. Kavya’s confession puts Adhiraj in trouble as Jaideep suspends Adhiraj from the academy. Adhiraj, consumed by anger, declares that he will forget Kavya.

In the coming episode, Kavya returns home from her IAS training, where she’s given a grand welcome by her family. Giriraj’s resentment at Kavya’s success fuels his determination to bring her and her family down. Giriraj sets a trap, accusing Rajeev of bribery, which ultimately leads to the police detaining Rajeev.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 32 7 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Can Kavya rescue her father, Rajeev, from this dangerous situation?