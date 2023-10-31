Television | Spoilers

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous

Adhiraj, unable to contain his feelings any longer, confesses his affection for Kavya in front of her aunty. However, Adhiraj's heart sinks as he witnesses Kavya holding Shubham's hand in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, a tense and critical moment unfolds as Kavya and Adiraj find themselves welcoming the arrival of Kammo’s baby. However, destiny takes an unexpected turn as the baby remains silent, igniting deep concern in Kavya’s heart, especially as her dream of reopening the Basant Khedi hospital centres on this moment.

The watchman claims that history seems to be repeating itself, reminiscent of Dr. Navya’s past, and Kavya once again finds herself facing a similar peril with Kammo’s child. As the news of this alarming situation spreads, angry villagers gather in protest, intensifying the mounting challenges that Kavya and Adiraj must confront.

In the coming episode, Shubham yearns for a second chance with Kavya, extending his hand to aid her in the Basant Khedi Project. Meanwhile, Adhiraj, unable to contain his feelings any longer, confesses his affection for Kavya in front of her aunty. However, Adhiraj’s heart sinks as he witnesses Kavya holding Shubham’s hand, a moment that ignites the flames of jealousy within him.

Is this the start of a clash between Adhiraj and Shubham?

