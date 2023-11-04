Television | Spoilers

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya gets Adhiraj suspended from the academy

Jaideep calls everyone and questions Kavya that whether Adhiraj has earlier tried to harm Shubh. Kavya’s confession puts Adhiraj in trouble as Jaideep suspends Adhiraj from the academy in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 14:00:00
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya gets Adhiraj suspended from the academy 866923

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, tension escalates as villagers issue a dire ultimatum to Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) and Kavya: if the hospital isn’t ready within three days, they’ll be forcibly ousted from the village. Adding to the challenge, Kavya, (Sumbul Touqeer) in the presence of her dedicated team, makes a compelling plea for electricity, a vital necessity to kickstart the hospital’s operations.

However, a formidable obstacle emerges in the form of Giriraj, who obstructs Kavya’s path and instructs his followers to withhold the much-needed electricity from the village. In a surprising turn of events, Kavya takes center stage in front of the media and successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj’s pride.

In the coming episode, Shubh and Adhiraj argue with each other while talking about Kavya. When things escalate they get into a fight. Soon, Jaideep calls everyone and questions Kavya about whether Adhiraj has earlier tried to harm Shubh. Kavya’s confession puts Adhiraj in trouble as Jaideep suspends Adhiraj from the academy.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 31 3 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Kavya takes center stage in front of the media and successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj’s pride.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Katha Ankahee: Viaan learns about Katha being Raghav’s fiancée 866717
Katha Ankahee: Viaan learns about Katha being Raghav’s fiancée
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana reveals to Viren about Reyansh’s evil plans 866599
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana reveals to Viren about Reyansh’s evil plans
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Malini kicks out Aradhana from her house 866069
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Malini kicks Aradhana out of her house
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha 865735
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana to seek Jai’s help to stop Reyansh 865689
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana to seek Jai’s help to stop Reyansh
Katha Ankahee: Pihu plans date night for Raghav and Katha 865368
Katha Ankahee: Pihu plans date night for Raghav and Katha

Latest Stories

Review of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: A mix of drama, action, and suspense all in one 867040
Review of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: A mix of drama, action, and suspense all in one
This Festive Season, Reignite Patriotism: Prime Video Presents a Stellar Poster of the War Film Pippa 867042
This Festive Season, Reignite Patriotism: Prime Video Presents a Stellar Poster of the War Film Pippa
Drashti Dhami is an extremely likable person: Barkha Bisht 867041
Drashti Dhami is an extremely likable person: Barkha Bisht
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine 867022
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, "Box Office Tsunami incoming" 867007
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, “Box Office Tsunami incoming”
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress? 866978
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress?
Read Latest News