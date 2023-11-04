Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya gets Adhiraj suspended from the academy

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, tension escalates as villagers issue a dire ultimatum to Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) and Kavya: if the hospital isn’t ready within three days, they’ll be forcibly ousted from the village. Adding to the challenge, Kavya, (Sumbul Touqeer) in the presence of her dedicated team, makes a compelling plea for electricity, a vital necessity to kickstart the hospital’s operations.

However, a formidable obstacle emerges in the form of Giriraj, who obstructs Kavya’s path and instructs his followers to withhold the much-needed electricity from the village. In a surprising turn of events, Kavya takes center stage in front of the media and successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj’s pride.

In the coming episode, Shubh and Adhiraj argue with each other while talking about Kavya. When things escalate they get into a fight. Soon, Jaideep calls everyone and questions Kavya about whether Adhiraj has earlier tried to harm Shubh. Kavya’s confession puts Adhiraj in trouble as Jaideep suspends Adhiraj from the academy.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 31 3 November 2023 Written Episode Update

