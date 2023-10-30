Television | Spoilers

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya’s dream of reopening the Basant Khedi hospital to shatter?

Kavya and Adiraj find themselves welcoming the arrival of Kammo's baby. However, the baby remains silent, igniting deep concern in Kavya's heart, as her dream of reopening the Basant Khedi hospital centres on this moment in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Oct,2023 15:13:25
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya’s dream of reopening the Basant Khedi hospital to shatter? 865401

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya uncovers a startling revelation about Kammo’s husband, who happens to be a hospital watchman responsible for leaking the news of Kavya’s connection to Dr. Navya. Kavya promptly shares this revelation with Adhiraj, leading to a joint decision to flee from Kammo’s house. However, as they attempt to escape, an ominous turn of events occurs when an unidentified assailant sets their house door ablaze. However, Adhiraj’s brother saves them.

In the coming episode, a tense and critical moment unfolds as Kavya and Adiraj find themselves welcoming the arrival of Kammo’s baby. However, destiny takes an unexpected turn as the baby remains silent, igniting deep concern in Kavya’s heart, especially as her dream of reopening the Basant Khedi hospital centres on this moment. The watchman claims that history seems to be repeating itself, reminiscent of Dr. Navya’s past, and Kavya once again finds herself facing a similar peril with Kammo’s child. As the news of this alarming situation spreads, angry villagers gather in protest, intensifying the mounting challenges that Kavya and Adiraj must confront.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 25 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Kavya promptly shares this revelation with Adhiraj, leading to a joint decision to flee from Kammo’s house. However, as they attempt to escape, an ominous turn of events occurs when an unidentified assailant sets their house door ablaze.

Will Kavya and Adhiraj be able to prove the truth in the face of the furious villagers?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Adhiraj and Kavya to get trapped amidst fire 864689
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Adhiraj and Kavya to get trapped amidst fire
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kammo to seek revenge from Kavya 864335
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kammo to seek revenge from Kavya
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj 862481
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya's mental fitness, demands evaluation 860797
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya’s mental fitness, demands evaluation
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project 858592
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch 858394
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch

Latest Stories

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji 865517
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As 'Notorious SIMMBA' In First Look 865516
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As ‘Notorious SIMMBA’ In First Look
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick 865464
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick
Inside Divyanka Tripathi's Bibliophile Weekend Vibes 865388
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s Bibliophile Weekend Vibes
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition 865508
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant 865501
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant
Read Latest News