Television | Spoilers

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya's victory makes Giriraj angry

Kavya takes center stage in front of the media and successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj's pride in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Nov,2023 14:40:29
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya's victory makes Giriraj angry 866320

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Shubham yearns for a second chance with Kavya, extending his hand to aid her in the Basant Khedi Project. Meanwhile, Adhiraj, unable to contain his feelings any longer, confesses his affection for Kavya in front of her aunty. However, Adhiraj’s heart sinks as he witnesses Kavya holding Shubham’s hand, a moment that ignites the flames of jealousy within him.

In the coming episode, tension escalates as villagers issue a dire ultimatum to Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) and Kavya: if the hospital isn’t ready within three days, they’ll be forcibly ousted from the village. Adding to the challenge, Kavya, (Sumbul Touqeer) in the presence of her dedicated team, makes a compelling plea for electricity, a vital necessity to kickstart the hospital’s operations. However, a formidable obstacle emerges in the form of Giriraj, who obstructs Kavya’s path and instructs his followers to withhold the much-needed electricity from the village. In a surprising turn of events, Kavya takes center stage in front of the media and successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj’s pride.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 28 1st November 2023 Written Episode Update

Adhiraj, unable to contain his feelings any longer, confesses his affection for Kavya in front of her aunty. However, Adhiraj’s heart sinks as he witnesses Kavya holding Shubham’s hand, a moment that ignites the flames of jealousy within him

Will Giriraj continue to pose new challenges on Kavya’s path, potentially jeopardizing her dream of a hospital?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Inside Anupama Parameswaran's Chilling Adventure Trip 866318
Inside Anupama Parameswaran’s Chilling Adventure Trip
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow 866343
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth 866331
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks 'Talaaq' from Gazal 866330
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks ‘Talaaq’ from Gazal
Kareena Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Make Heads Turn In 'Glitter' And 'Glam' Outfits, Take A Look 866305
Kareena Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Make Heads Turn In ‘Glitter’ And ‘Glam’ Outfits, Take A Look
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Teri Meri Doriyaann Secure Top 2 Positions In Ratings; Anupamaa Slides To No.3 866294
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Teri Meri Doriyaann Secure Top 2 Positions In Ratings; Anupamaa Slides To No.3
Read Latest News