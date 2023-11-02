Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya's victory makes Giriraj angry

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Shubham yearns for a second chance with Kavya, extending his hand to aid her in the Basant Khedi Project. Meanwhile, Adhiraj, unable to contain his feelings any longer, confesses his affection for Kavya in front of her aunty. However, Adhiraj’s heart sinks as he witnesses Kavya holding Shubham’s hand, a moment that ignites the flames of jealousy within him.

In the coming episode, tension escalates as villagers issue a dire ultimatum to Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) and Kavya: if the hospital isn’t ready within three days, they’ll be forcibly ousted from the village. Adding to the challenge, Kavya, (Sumbul Touqeer) in the presence of her dedicated team, makes a compelling plea for electricity, a vital necessity to kickstart the hospital’s operations. However, a formidable obstacle emerges in the form of Giriraj, who obstructs Kavya’s path and instructs his followers to withhold the much-needed electricity from the village. In a surprising turn of events, Kavya takes center stage in front of the media and successfully demonstrates her ability to bring electricity to the village, a triumph that stings Giriraj’s pride.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 28 1st November 2023 Written Episode Update

Adhiraj, unable to contain his feelings any longer, confesses his affection for Kavya in front of her aunty. However, Adhiraj’s heart sinks as he witnesses Kavya holding Shubham’s hand, a moment that ignites the flames of jealousy within him

Will Giriraj continue to pose new challenges on Kavya’s path, potentially jeopardizing her dream of a hospital?