Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Serial Twist: Adhiraj And Kavya Fight Because Of Shubh

The audience has seen major twists in the last few days in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. According to the previous episode, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer), upset with Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma), decides to go with her father. Soon, Shubh comes in asking about Kavya, where Adhiraj’s entry intensifies the situation. Shubh reveals that Adhiraj canceled Kavya’s posting, which angers Rajeev, and he charges Adhiraj. Soon, Adhiraj reveals that whatever he did, he did it only to ensure the safety of his wife and baby. After an intense fight, Kavya denies talking to Adhiraj, but he begs for Kavya’s safety to Rajeev.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting drama when Kavya and Adhiraj indulge in a fight. Adhiraj comes to Kavya’s office, where he meets Shubh, who instigates him, saying that Kavya has called him. Later, when Adhiraj enters Kavya’s cabin and asks to have lunch with her, she denies breaking his heart. Later, at a function, Shubh tries to get close to Kavya, who enjoys her dance in the center. Adhiraj notices something fishy, and he comes charging at Shubh. Adhiraj warns Shubh and asks him to stay away from Kavya, creating an intense scene. Later on, Kavya and Adhiraj fight with each other because of Shubh. When Kavya takes Shubh’s side, Adhiraj feels like Kavya has started developing feelings for Shubh.

It will be interesting to see how Adhiraj and Kavya resolve their differences or whether Shubh succeeds in his plan.