Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj sneaks into Kavya’s room

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya poised to reveal Shubham’s truth to save Adhiraj’s IAS career, faces an unexpected hurdle as she finds herself amidst a protest, only to be apprehended by the police. Kavya and Adhiraj, despite being handcuffed, intervenes to prevent Kavya from taking drastic measures and implores her to safeguard her IAS position.

In a heartfelt confession, Adhiraj lays bare his deepest desire and confess he wants Kavya in his life. He chooses her over everything. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) enjoy their happy moments after Kavya accepts Adhiraj’s proposal. However, Giriraj yet again decides to separate them and goes to meet Kavya’s father. Simultaneously, Kavya’s father, Rajeev, also opposes their relationship due to Adhiraj being Giriraj’s son.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj pays an unexpected visit to Kavya late in the night, sweeping her off her feet in a warm embrace. Concerned about prying eyes, Kavya urges Adhiraj to leave, suspicious of potential onlookers. However, Adhiraj’s departure is halted as his motorcycle breaks down. In an encounter with Rajeev, Adhiraj faces a stern request to steer clear of Kavya as she aims to concentrate on her career.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 51 4 December 2023 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.