Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Adiraj Gets Blamed For Harassment, Kavya Decides To Support The Truth

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas with a gripping plot. According to the plot, Kavya decides to find the statement of the witness of Banti Mama’s corruption, but Sanjeev advises her to be careful because the consequences will be dangerous. But Kavya, for her love Adiraj, decides to find the truth. On the other hand, Adiraj also comes to the same place to read the statement and clear Kavya’s all the doubts.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 13th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that neither Kavya nor Adiraj finds the witness statement and leaves. On the other hand, Adiraj gets blamed for harassment by a girl, upon which the media asks Kavya whom she will support: her husband or the girl. Kavya makes it clear that she has always supported the truth and yet again will support the truth. On the other hand, Adiraj is shocked.

How will Kavya and Adiraj come out with this big chaos?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma; the show chronicles the life of Kavya as an IAS officer who gets married to her lover Adiraj (son of a political leader), and she tries to save him from getting into any illegal activity.

Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.