Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Adiraj Plans A New Trick, Locks Kavya In Store Room

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas with a gripping plot. As seen so far, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) disguises as a cleaner to find the witness statement. Meanwhile, Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) also comes to prove his Banti Mama’s innocence with the witness’s statement.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 146 15th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, the audience will see that Adiraj succeeds in proving Kavya wrong. Soon, Kavya welcomes Adiraj and says that as she has lost the challenge, she has decided to become a dedicated wife and help Adiraj. But Adiraj clearly says he won’t trust her again.

Lately, Adiraj reveals to Kavya that he has put some of her stuff in the store room, and Kavya runs to look. Adiraj locks her in the store room. However, when Kavya comes out of the room and goes out, she finds out Adiraj is blamed for molesting a girl, and the media questions whom she will support. Confidently, Kavya agrees to support the truth, whatever it may be.

So what will happen next?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma; the show chronicles the life of Kavya as an IAS officer who gets married to her lover Adiraj (son of a political leader), and she tries to save him from all the traps of Adiraj’s family members.

