Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Adiraj Pradhan Doubts Kavya And Her Family

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas. As seen so far, Kavya decides to piss Amma Ji and reveal her secret in front of everyone. Later, Kavya surprises Adiraj, and they enjoy happy moments together with Adiraj’s sister-in-law. But Amma Ji instigates Malini, who slaps Adiraj’s sister-in-law, and Kavya stops her. Then Amma Ji tried to slap Kavya, but she couldn’t.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 137 2nd April 2024 Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, you will see Kavya dealing with Amma Ji. But Kavya is unaware that a big plan is going on opposite her. Adiraj’s father, Raju Pradhan, shows him a photo of Kavya’s father and creates a misunderstanding about Kavya and her family.

After knowing this, Adiraj gets angry and thinks that Kavya and her family will destroy everything. But then Kavya decides she will help Adiraj anyway to make him MLA. But everyone is planning against Kavya. So, will Kavya be able to manage everything and win Adiraj’s trust again? What will happen next in Kavya and Adiraj’s life?

