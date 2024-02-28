Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Amma attempts to burn Kavya’s IAS medal frame

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Giriraj’s wife gets upset after his arrest and questions Kavya. Soon, the reporters also enter the house and asks Kavya to give her statement. On the other hand, Giriraj’s mother learn about his arrest and also learns that Kavya got him arrested. She gets angry and decides to come to Lucknow to teach Kavya a lesson.

Kavya and Adhiraj are at the court for Kavya’s case against Giriraj. They get help from the witness as she promises to speak against Giriraj. However, Kavya gets shocked when the witness speaks in favour of Giriraj. Kavya tries to speak to the judge but the latter gives his decision. The judge finds Giriraj not guilty and he gets released from jail.

In the coming episode, Amma attempts to burn Kavya’s IAS medal photo frame in a hawan, intending to shatter her pride saying If her pride doesn’t shatter she will put Giriraj behind the bars. Kavya confronts Amma, that it’s her dream. In a fit of anger, Amma demands Kavya to leave the house.

