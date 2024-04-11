Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Spoiler: Amma Ji Mislead Adiraj, Kavya Tries To Find Truth

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas with a gripping plot. As seen so far, Adiraj fools Kavya by telling her the wrong theme for the election party. But Kavya takes it in a good way, and after hearing Amma Ji’s hard words, Kavya takes center stage and emphasizes how women are treated nowadays. Hearing her talk about woman empowerment, everyone cheers for her. Later, Kavya clarifies to Banti Mama that if Adiraj’s name is spoiled, she won’t leave him.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Ep 144 11th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, the audience will see Kavya overhear Amma Ji and Banti Mama talking about handing the cheque to Adiraj. But Adiraj is unaware that Banti Mama will not make a factory for the common people to work in but a Mall for benefits.

Soon, Kavya tries to tell Adiraj the truth. Then Adiraj said he would check the papers and clear up all the doubts. Hearing this, Amma Ji comes up with a new plan to spoil Adiraj’s political career. However, Amma Ji tries to mislead Adiraj and go against Kavya. She also decides to destroy both Kavya and Adiraj.

How will Kavya save Adiraj? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.