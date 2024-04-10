Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Spoiler: Amma Ji Plans To Destroy Adiraj’s Political Career, Kavya Gets Shocked

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas with a gripping plot. According to the plot, Kavya tries to make Adiraj understand that his link with his mother’s brother will ruin his image. But Adiraj ignores her suggestions and shares that he will take a cheque from Banti Mama to the election party today, and the party’s theme is Bollywood.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Ep 143 10th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, viewers will witness Amma planning to teach Kavya a lesson with the help of Banti Mama. Soon, Kavya comes to the party in a Naagin avatar, but she finds Adiraj fooled her with the theme of the party. On the other hand, Adiraj challenges her that he will take the check from Banti Mama for the party fund. But at the party, Kavya takes the cheque from Adiraj, which makes the latter worried. Amma Ji says once Adiraj takes support from Banti, his name will get spoiled, and his political career will be over.

