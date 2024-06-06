Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Giriraj Demands Anjali’s Arrest, Kavya Distressed

Sony Entertainment Television’s captivating show “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” features the incredibly talented Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the role of Kavya. The show has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the previous episode, Adhiraj plans to expose Manohar’s truth and catch him red-handed. As Adhiraj goes alone to fight with the goons, Kavya gets worried. She comes to rescue him with her security guards. During the scuffle, Manohar pushes Kavya onto the ground, but she saves herself and the baby with her skills while Adhiraj gets worried. Later, Kavya and Adhiraj fight over Kavya’s safety.

In tonight’s gripping episode, airing on June 6th, 2024, Anubha arrests Giriraj in the teacher recruitment scam, accusing him of illegal money extortion and exploitation. Giriraj, in response, declares that he will only go to jail if Kavya’s mother, Anjali, is also imprisoned. Will Kavya compromise with her loved ones to fulfill her duties? What will Kavya choose between her work and the company of her loved ones?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.