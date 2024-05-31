Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Giriraj Traps Anjali In Illegal Matter, Kavya And Adhiraj Get Worried

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show. Kavya and Adhiraj’s relationship has faced ups and downs for the past few days. According to the plot, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) sort things out after an emotional breakdown. Soon, Shubh comes to Kavya’s home and tries to make things worse by revealing a few incidents about which Adhiraj was unaware. Later, Adhiraj feels hurt by Kavya’s behavior.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will be in for a major twist as Anjali finds herself in the midst of an illegal activity. The tension escalates during the final discussion with the Chief Minister for government teacher appointment, when Kavya raises doubts about the list of teachers. This leaves Kavya in a tough spot, with Giriraj questioning if her mother has also paid money to secure a government teacher job.

Later Kavya and Adhiraj confront Anjali. Giriraj tries to trap Kavya while Adhiraj indulges in a heated argument with Giriraj. In intense emotion, Kavya tells her mother that she has tangled things up. How will Kavya and Adhiraj solve this mystery?

