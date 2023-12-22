Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Giriraj urges Kavya to sacrifice love to save Adi

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Rajeev confronts Adhiraj, asserting that Adhiraj can never match up to Kavya no matter where he stands. Kavya intervenes, intending to stop Rajeev, but Adhiraj subtly signals her not to interfere. Rajeev emphasizes to Adhiraj that, as a father, he’ll never allow Kavya to make any decision that could potentially cause her pain in the future.

Adi finds out that Giriraj is appointing him as the leader of the youth wing instead of his brother. Meanwhile, Kavya finds a critical clue to stop the bootleg alcohol production. Adi wants to surprise Kavya and decides to help solve a case for her. Meanwhile, Omi comes up with a plan to frame Kavya and send her to jail. However, Adi gets trapped in this plan and hence he gets arrested.

In the coming episode, Kavya comes to the jail to meet Adi and asks him the reason behind coming to the hospital. Soon, he shows the ring and learns that Adi came to propose her. Kavya then decides to prove Adi’s innocence. Soon, Giriraj calls Kavya and asks her to leave Adi in order to save him.

