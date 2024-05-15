Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya and Adhiraj are warmly welcomed into their office!

Sony Entertainment Television, the captivating show “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,” has seen major twists in the last few episodes. According to the previous episode, the viewers witnessed Kavya win the battle she had been fighting to prove her innocence, and all the accusations against her were proven false. Also, Amma Ji and Anurag get exposed. Later, Kavya was reinstated to her position as the SDM, which made everyone happy.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon 15th May 2024 Episode 168 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that Kavya and Adhiraj finally get their dream place after fighting all the odds. Adhiraj is welcomed at his office, where people greet him with garlands and claps. At the same time, Kavya is also welcomed with warm gestures. Getting their dream place in their respective offices made Kavya and Adhiraj feel emotional. Upon seeing their nameplates in the cabin, their faces light up with joy and anticipation.

In the future, you will also get to see Kavya and Adhiraj’s marriage as they decide to remarry. This will be a moment full of joy and love.

It will be interesting to see what new adventure is stored in their life journey.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.