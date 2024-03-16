Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya and Adhiraj struggle to take pregnant Alka to hospital

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya decides to win back Adhiraj’s love. When she tries to enter the kitchen to break her fast, Adhiraj refuses to let her in. Later, Kavya challenges that by end of the day, Adhiraj himself will break her fast and if he does, then Kavya will have right over all areas of the house. Adhiraj agrees and mentions that if she loses she will have to leave the house.

Kavya and Adhiraj continue their tashan moments. Meanwhile, Alka, who is pregnant with Omi’s child, experiences labour pain. Malini tries to calm Alka. Kavya learns about Alka’s condition and rushes to help her. However, Alka refuses to take Kavya’s help and asks her to leave. However, when Kavya refuses to leave, Adhiraj comes and takes her along.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj argues with Kavya and asks her to stay away from family matters. However, Kavya tries to explain Adhiraj about Alka’s situations. Soon, Adhiraj agrees to take Kavya’s help. Both of them take Alka to the hospital in a car. However, they face yet another problem when their car gets stuck in traffic, due to Holi celebration in the area.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 125 15 March 2024 Written Episode Update

