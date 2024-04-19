Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Brings Alka’s Marriage Proposal, Adiraj Misunderstands

Loyal fans of Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon should brace themselves for exciting plot twists and gripping drama. As seen so far, Anurag gives his hoodie to Alka to stitch, which Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) notices and finds that the two are bonding well. Soon, Anurag pretends he likes Alka. On the other hand, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) convinces Alka to accept her love for Sanjeev and asks her to step forward in her life, which Adiraj overhears. However, when Adiraj asks Kavya about the same, she reveals that they are in the same home and love each other, which Adiraj misunderstands as Anurag instead of Sanjeev.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 150 19th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that, once again, enemies like Anurag and Amma Ji succeed in separating Adiraj and Kavya through Alka. Soon, Amma Ji plans to spoil Adiraj’s name. Adiraj is blamed for molesting his assistant, which leaves everyone in shock. Witnessing the proof, everyone finds Adiraj guilty, but he has not done anything. And yet again, Kavya supports Adiraj and decides to reveal the truth.

Will Kavya be able to save Adiraj from the big allegation?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.