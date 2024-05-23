Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Confronts Adhiraj Regarding Giriraj’s Interference

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. As seen so far, Kavya stands strong against all the members in the meeting. Adhiraj doesn’t support Kavya, which makes her feel dull. On the other hand, Giriraj’s intention is not good. Later, Malini shares about Kavya’s pregnancy with Alka.

In the upcoming gripping episode airing on 23rd May 2024, Kavya takes Adhiraj outside and asks him if they can speak openly and honestly there, to which Adhiraj agrees. She asks Adhiraj to sit down and tells him that she is speaking both as a wife and as an IAS officer. She says she has no doubts about Adhiraj’s intentions, but today, his father asked her to agree to something that goes against her principles, and she cannot do it. Adhiraj asks why she always brings his father into their discussions. Kavya explains that it’s because his father always brings politics into every matter, dragging their relationship into her duties.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.