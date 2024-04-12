Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek, Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Disguises As Cleaner, Adiraj Tries To Find Truth

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting dramas with a gripping plot. As seen so far, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) comes to the party and takes center stage with her unique Naagin avatar and an amazing speech about women’s empowerment. Soon, Banti Mama gives a cheque to Adiraj ( Mishkat Verma), but Kavya interwines and takes the cheque. Later at home, Kavya decides that whoever will be able to prove Banti Mama’s truth will get the cheque. Until then, it will be framed on the wall. On the other hand, Amma Ji gets angry with Kavya.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 145 12th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, the audience will see that Kavya asks Amma Ji to reveal her and Banti Mama’s deal as she has some idea about it. But Amma Ji denies so Kavya leaves her panicked telling that she has installed a mix in her room and has recorded things.

Later, Kavya disguises herself as a cleaner at a government office to find out the statement of a witness about Banti Mama’s corruption case and all the allegations. On the other hand, Adiraj heads to the government office where Kavya is already, and if she gets caught, the price of her deed will be massive.

Will Kavya be able to save Adiraj?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma; the show chronicles the life of Kavya as an IAS officer who gets married to her lover Adiraj (son of a political leader), and she tries to save him from getting into any illegal activity.

