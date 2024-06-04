Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Falls On Ground During Pregnancy, Adhiraj Gets Worried

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon show on Sony Entertainment Television has seen major ups and downs with the gripping storyline in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Kavya and Adhiraj question Anjali about filling out the form for a government teacher job. Anjali reveals the truth, while Kavya makes it clear that her mother is incapable of teaching kids and that if fake names are caught from the list, her name will also get spoiled. Soon, Giriraj enters the scene, intensifying the situation.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Adhiraj plans to investigate the matter. He finds some people who are allegedly involved in corruption. Adhiraj fights with them while worried Kavya decides to reach out to Adhiraj and help him find out the truth. One person runs outside the room after hitting Adhiraj, and he meets Kavya on the way and he pushes her. Before Adhiraj can save Kavya, she falls on the ground, which leaves Adhiraj worried as Kavya is pregnant, and this may affect their child. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming episodes. How will Kavya and Adhiraj deal with these big issues?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.