Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya feels betrayed by Adhiraj

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya manages to stop the journalist, who has the important evidence. The journalist hands over a photo of a man who is dressed in a black hoodie. Kavya remembers seeing the hoodie with Omi and decides to confront him. Kavya goes to Omi and questions him about the man, Omi fears getting exposed.

Kavya continuously questions Omi about the jacket to find out the real culprit. Omi gets anxiety attack and soon he starts shivering. Omi’s mother Malini comes and gets shocked to see Omi’s state. She gets angry at Kavya and blames her for Omi’s condition. However, Kavya tries to explain the situation to her mother-in-law, who refuses to believe her and asks her to leave. Omi’s mother calms him down and promises to be her protector.

In the coming episode, Kavya at night finds out the burnt jacket and learns that it was Omi who killed her sister Navya. She goes and reveals the truth to Adhiraj. However, Kavya gets shocked when she finds out that Adhiraj knew the truth and he had hidden the same from Kavya. The latter feels cheated and breaks down.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 116 4 March 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.