Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya gets furious at Adhiraj

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), despite her love life finally falling into place, encounters a challenge in her first IAS posting when she reports to the office and an on-ground case arrives. Despite her eagerness to participate, her senior instructs her to undergo nine months of training in the office before engaging in active fieldwork saying it’s not meant for her.

Amid the myriad ups and downs in Kavya’s life, including her past personal entanglements with Giriraj, she now finds herself facing Giriraj in her professional sphere. Curious about the alcohol situation in the region, Kavya inquires with Giriraj. He mentions the substantial loss of lives due to those liquor factories.

In the coming episode, Kavya fails in the raid and gets furious at Adhiraj, demands he leave her alone. Meanwhile Amandeep discloses to Kavya that before their raid, someone within the squad leaked information.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 54 7 December 2023 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.