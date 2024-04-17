Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Unveils Banti Mama’s Truth, Adiraj Gets Accused Of Serious Crime

Loyal fans of Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon should brace themselves for exciting plot twists and gripping drama. As seen so far, Kavya makes Anurag unconscious and takes Sanjeev’s help to take Billu home. Somehow, Kavya comes home with Sanjeev and Billu, and soon she calls Adiraj. But Kavya and Adiraj get lost romancing like a filmy couple.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 148 17th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, you will see Kavya take Adiraj with him in front of Billu, the witness of Banti Mama’s corruption case. Kavya asks Billu to tell the truth, and Billu reveals that because of Banti Mama, several people died in the factory. Adiraj quickly understands every situation. But Banti Mama doesn’t care. Soon, Kavya and Adiraj made it clear that they wouldn’t use corruption money. But Banti reveals that Adiraj is already trapped as money has been credited to Adi’s account, which leaves Adiraj and Kavya stressed. On the other hand, Adiraj gets accused of molesting a girl.

With Adiraj caught in a political quagmire and facing serious allegations, the question remains: how will Kavya navigate this intricate web of deceit and save her husband?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma; the show chronicles the life of Kavya as an IAS officer who gets married to her lover Adiraj (son of a political leader), and she tries to save him from all the traps of Adiraj’s family members.