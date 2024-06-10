Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya’s Condition Deteriorates, Adhiraj Gets Furious On Anjali

Sony Entertainment Television’s captivating show “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” features the incredibly talented Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the role of Kavya. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed a furious man chase Anjali and try to kill her. Anjali tries to save herself and calls everyone, but no one except Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) answers her calls. Anjali reveals the truth to Kavya, who soon comes to save her mother. Kavya tries to stop the man by making him understand the destruction corruption causes, but in anger, the man shoots the gun pointed at Kavya, which leaves Kavya’s life in danger.

In tonight’s gripping episode airing on 10th June 2024, Kavya is unconscious, and Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) takes her to the hospital. The doctor informs Adhiraj that Kavya has lost a lot of blood and urgently needs A-negative blood. As Adhiraj is about to leave to get the blood, the doctor tells him to hurry because they only have one hour. While Adhiraj is running to find the blood, Anjali stops him. Adhiraj tells her not to talk to him, warning that he might say something he doesn’t want to if she does. Meanwhile, Adhiraj sets a one-hour timer and goes out to find the blood.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.