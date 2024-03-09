Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Revealed! Anurag’s hand in Kavya’s accident

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Malini tries to explain Kavya that they have not cheated on her. Omi is his son and any mother would have taken such a step to save her son. However, Kavya questions whether she is not the daughter of the house. This makes Malini speechless. Soon, Kavya pledges to get Omi punished for the crime that he has committed.

Adhiraj tries to stop Kavya but she refuses to listen to him. Kavya is heartbroken after learning the truth about her sister. She decides to tell her family and hence takes Omi along with him. However, while they are heading home, Kavya realizes that her car’s brakes are fail and she struggles to stop her car. Soon, Kavya meets with an accident as her car bumps into a tree and Kavya falls unconscious on the ground.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj learns about Kavya’s accident and rushes to her aid. Meanwhile, it is revealed to the audiences that the accident was planted by Anurag. A huge revelation takes place wherein it is exposed that Anurag is also one of the culprit behind Navya’s death hence, he plans to kill Kavya so that his secret is hidden.

