Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Romance Brewing Between Adiraj And Kavya

Loyal fans of Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon should brace themselves for exciting plot twists and gripping drama. As seen so far, Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) proves Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) wrong by bringing the witness’s statement against Banti Mama, which was all planned by Amma Ji. Later, Adiraj locks Kavya in the store room, keeping her away from his work.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 147 16th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, you will see Kavya come out of the store room where Adiraj is shirtless watering the plants. Kavya comes towards Adiraj, and to stop her, Adiraj showers water on her, but Kavya walks ahead and comes close to Adiraj. Forgetting all the Tom and Jerry fight, the couple gets lost in each other’s eyes, romancing like a filmy couple, playing with water.

Later, Adiraj gets blamed for molesting a girl, and the media raises questions in front of Kavya about whom she will support. The IAS Kavya clarifies that she will support the truth, endangering her relationship.

What will happen next? How will Kavya save her relationship with Adiraj?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma; the show chronicles the life of Kavya as an IAS officer who gets married to her lover Adiraj (son of a political leader), and she tries to save him from all the traps of Adiraj’s family members.

