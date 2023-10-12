Television | Spoilers

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya's mental fitness, demands evaluation

Jaydeep has raised concerns about Kavya's mental well-being, asserting that her actions have put not only herself but also others at risk. Jaydeep insists on doing Kavya’s mental evaluation in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Oct,2023 18:09:44
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya's mental fitness, demands evaluation 860797

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep Thakur, knows Kavya’s weak points and assigns the class a project on a hospital in Basantkhede to challenge her. It’s a place where a scandal took place, and the villagers blackened the face of a doctor named Navya Bansal and paraded her around the village.

Upon hearing this, Adiraj asks Kavya if Navya is her relative, as they share the same surname. Kavya, who has bitter memories associated with this incident, loses her courage. Jaydeep tries to force Kavya to leave the academy by putting her in a difficult situation. However, the plan backfires as Jaydeep is informed that a video of Kavya falling from a cliff and Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) saving her life got leaked. The media is now questioning academy training and how it allows students to endanger their lives.

Now, in the coming episode, Jaydeep has raised concerns about Kavya’s mental well-being, asserting that her actions have put not only herself but also others at risk. Jaydeep insists on doing Kavya’s mental evaluation. Determined to address these allegations, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) agrees to undergo a mental evaluation, demonstrating her commitment to transparency and proving her mental fitness.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 13 11 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Jaydeep tries to force Kavya to leave the academy by putting her in a difficult situation. However, the plan backfires as Jaydeep is informed that a video of Kavya falling from a cliff and Adiraj saving her life got leaked

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh 860692
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana and Reyansh's intimate moment during cake baking drama 860451
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate moment during cake baking drama
Katha Ankahee update: Aarav turns violent after learning Katha-Viaan’s secret 860371
Katha Ankahee update: Aarav turns violent after learning Katha-Viaan’s secret
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep’s plan against Kavya backfires 859902
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep’s plan against Kavya backfires
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan gets arrested 859809
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan gets arrested
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh denies Aradhana's request to stop broadcasting the news 858925
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request to stop broadcasting the news

Latest Stories

Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony 860807
Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraws complaint, Ranbir gets bail    860779
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraw complaint, Ranbir gets bail   
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame 860748
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame
Nayanthara's Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues 860715
Nayanthara’s Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues
Acting was just my hobby as a kid, but now it is my passion and career: Navika Kotia 860709
Acting was just my hobby as a kid, but now it is my passion and career: Navika Kotia
Find out why Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar threatened to block Jaideep Ahlawat 860707
Find out why Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar threatened to block Jaideep Ahlawat
Read Latest News