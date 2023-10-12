Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep questions Kavya's mental fitness, demands evaluation

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep Thakur, knows Kavya’s weak points and assigns the class a project on a hospital in Basantkhede to challenge her. It’s a place where a scandal took place, and the villagers blackened the face of a doctor named Navya Bansal and paraded her around the village.

Upon hearing this, Adiraj asks Kavya if Navya is her relative, as they share the same surname. Kavya, who has bitter memories associated with this incident, loses her courage. Jaydeep tries to force Kavya to leave the academy by putting her in a difficult situation. However, the plan backfires as Jaydeep is informed that a video of Kavya falling from a cliff and Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) saving her life got leaked. The media is now questioning academy training and how it allows students to endanger their lives.

Now, in the coming episode, Jaydeep has raised concerns about Kavya’s mental well-being, asserting that her actions have put not only herself but also others at risk. Jaydeep insists on doing Kavya’s mental evaluation. Determined to address these allegations, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) agrees to undergo a mental evaluation, demonstrating her commitment to transparency and proving her mental fitness.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 13 11 October 2023 Written Episode Update

