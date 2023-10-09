Television | Spoilers

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Jaydeep’s plan against Kavya backfires

Jaydeep’s plan backfires as he is informed that a video of Kavya falling from a cliff and Adiraj saving her life got leaked in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Oct,2023 17:21:20
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya arrives at the academy to begin her IAS journey. Meanwhile, Shubh’s mother calls Kavya’s parents and asks them to pay a high amount for the cancelled engagement ceremony. Kavya arrives at the orientation ceremony. Kavya’s guru, Jaydeep Thakur, accepts the position of course director at the academy.

Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep Thakur, knows Kavya’s weak points and assigns the class a project on a hospital in Basantkhede to challenge her. It’s a place where a scandal took place, and the villagers blackened the face of a doctor named Navya Bansal and paraded her around the village. Upon hearing this, Adiraj asks Kavya if Navya is her relative, as they share the same surname. Kavya, who has bitter memories associated with this incident, loses her courage.

Now, in the coming episode, Jaydeep tries to force Kavya to leave the academy by putting her in a difficult situation. However, the plan backfires as Jaydeep is informed that a video of Kavya falling from a cliff and Adiraj saving her life got leaked. The media is now questioning academy training and how it allows students to endanger their lives.

Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep Thakur, knows Kavya’s weak points and assigns the class a project on a hospital in Basantkhede to challenge her.

How will Jaydeep handle this situation?

