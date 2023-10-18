Television | Spoilers

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj

Kavya discovers the truth: the real culprit comes forward and reveals that Adhiraj took the blame to protect him. As Kavya sets out to clear the misunderstanding between them, her phone rings, and it's a call from Shubham in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Oct,2023 17:54:36
18 Oct,2023 17:54:36

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya, who has bitter memories associated with this incident, loses her courage. Jaydeep tries to force Kavya to leave the academy by putting her in a difficult situation. However, the plan backfires as Jaydeep is informed that a video of Kavya falling from a cliff and Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) saving her life got leaked. The media is now questioning academy training and how it allows students to endanger their lives.

Jaydeep has raised concerns about Kavya’s mental well-being, asserting that her actions have put not only herself but also others at risk. Jaydeep insists on doing Kavya’s mental evaluation. Determined to address these allegations, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) agrees to undergo a mental evaluation, demonstrating her commitment to transparency and proving her mental fitness.

Now, in the coming episode, Adhiraj and Kavya’s relationship hits a rocky patch. Adhiraj took the blame for circulating the viral video, but Kavya discovers the truth: the real culprit comes forward and reveals that Adhiraj took the blame to protect him. As Kavya sets out to clear the misunderstanding between them, her phone rings, and it’s a call from Shubham.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 17 17 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Kavya is angry at Adi as she thinks she got rejected for the rural project because of him. Meanwhile, Kavya’s parents arrive at the academy to check on her.

Will Adhiraj and Kavya resolve their differences, or will their paths diverge?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

