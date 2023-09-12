Television | Spoilers

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Shweta Shinde will see Sarkar being desperate to destroy the evidence, the bracelet which was found at the crime spot.

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Shweta Shinde is a crime thriller about serial killing that has caught everyone’s attention in Panchgati. As we know, Anjali has been killed and is reported to be missing for a while now. Anjali’s friend Kirti (Yukti Kapoor) comes to Panchgati and is shocked to know of Anjali going missing. She suspects Anjali’s boyfriend, an unknown person that Anjali used to refer to in their phone calls. However, Kirti does not know the name of this person.

As we know, Vikrant Deshmukh (Mudit Nayyar) aka Sarkar is the serial killer who has murdered Anjali. He was her boyfriend who killed her at his own house. Now, Sarkar is doing all that it takes to hide his psycho nature before Kirti.

We saw how Anjali’s body was recovered in the jungle where the school vacation was planned. Kirti was shocked to see Anjali dead. Sarkar too vowed to find the murderer. However, Sarkar and the person who buried Anjali are worried about the person’s bracelet being found at the crime spot.

We saw how the evidence cover was misplaced owing to an act of Sarkar. However, before Sarkar could take it, Neha took the evidence as she liked the bracelet. However, at home, Kirti saw the bracelet with Neha and was shocked.

The coming episode will see Neha and Kirti going to the same crime spot to keep the bracelet back from where Neha took it. At the same time, Sarkar along with his man will reach the spot to search for the bracelet. Also, the police will arrive to find the missing evidence.

Sarkar will vow to destroy the evidence that can make him safe.

What will happen now?

Keh Doon Tumhein the newly launched Star Plus show is produced by Shweta Shinde. The show has Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor as leads. Kirti who has had a failed marriage comes to Panchgati with her son Puru, to start life afresh. Her extended family and Kirti’s friend Anjali plan to help her in this cause. However, Anjali has gone missing. Sarkar aka Vikrant Deshmukh is a teacher who lives in the same neighbourhood as that of Kirti. This is a suspense thriller about a serial killer who is on the loose, killing women.