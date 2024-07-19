Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: Aryaman gives a gift to Krishna; agitates Mohini

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) and Krishna (Debattama Saha) stealthily joining hands to expose Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) and her game plan. Krishna has found out that Mohini is not alone in whatever she is doing, and wants to unearth the guy who has been aiding her.

We wrote about Mohini asking for a good share in property and assets, and further demanding the divorce of Aryaman and Krishna.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna taking the initiative and getting the divorce papers signed and submitted. She will hasten the wedding of Aryaman with Mohini, which will make Mohini uneasy. Further, Aryaman will add to the grief of Mohini when he will announce that he has transferred his share of property and assets to the name of Krishna. He will tell all in the family that this will be the alimony he will give Krishna for ruining her life. He will also tell Mohini that he will be with her, and will give her kid his name, and this will be the acceptance that he will give Mohini.

