Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: Aryaman resigns from his post in office; Mohini demands Aryaman-Krishna divorce

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) facing a humiliating situation with it becoming public about Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) carrying his child. Aryaman has lost his position at home as well as the office. We saw how Krishna (Debattama Saha) walked out of his room to stay with Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni).

The upcoming episode will see Aryaman being forced by the board of directors in office to resign from his post as the CEO of the company. This will help Sid as he will be announced as the new CEO. At home, Mohini will demand Aryaman and Krishna’s divorce for her own security. She will also want the family to give her child a big share in the property of the family.

Mohini’s actions indicating that she is greedy about money, will give rise to doubts in Krishna’s mind on her intention. She will start to look for Mohini’s background and family details.

Will Krishna find a clue to Mohini’s real identity?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.